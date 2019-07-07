As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $3.29 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 54,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 136,639 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on July, 9 after the close. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 14.63% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.64 per share. HELE’s profit will be $35.15M for 23.61 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

