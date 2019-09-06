As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Cut Stake by $20.60 Million; As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Market Valuation Rose, Tensile Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 145,764 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 388,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 579,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27 million, down from 967,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 7.65 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua Comms Expands Presence to Interxion’s Copenhagen Campus – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) by 375,000 shares to 756,525 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,987 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Limited Liability Com invested in 48,507 shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 3.42% or 54,028 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.81% or 502,287 shares. Burney owns 160,846 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,420 shares. Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 138,953 shares or 5.34% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 28.03 million shares or 2.49% of the stock. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 34,125 were accumulated by Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability. 37,184 are owned by Mairs & Power. Sigma Planning Corp reported 108,108 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Inc reported 24,100 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH) by 93,148 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 606,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).