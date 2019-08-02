As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Motco Decreased Its Stake; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Valuation Declined While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 10,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 227,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 237,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 4.13 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $306.95. About 69,817 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clark Capital Gru Inc Inc invested in 1.99% or 1.54M shares. Enterprise Svcs Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acg Wealth holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 122,486 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 16,140 shares. Korea Invest holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.49 million shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,881 shares. Asset Mngmt Grp Inc reported 0.26% stake. Eagle Global reported 334,386 shares. Argent Trust reported 209,716 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owns 31,242 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Allstate Corporation owns 444,282 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harding Loevner International Equity Port by 150,902 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $39.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 128,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caterpillar (CAT) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AZZ, CIRCOR International, Intevac, Cisco Systems and Stratasys – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.92 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 9.62M shares to 15.10 million shares, valued at $36.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 192,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.33 million for 16.68 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “REGN Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “April 26th Options Now Available For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Medical Stocks to Consider After Federal Judge Blocks Trump Proposal – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acorda (ACOR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.