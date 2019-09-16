As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Cut by $2.82 Million Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Cornerstone Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $498,717

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 52,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 352,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.27 million, down from 404,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 12.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 21,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 2.12 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.48 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Diamond Hill Capital stated it has 1.95 million shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 14,268 are owned by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aureus Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parthenon Ltd stated it has 2.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Duncker Streett holds 0.74% or 25,114 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fosun Intl Limited accumulated 2,165 shares. Villere St Denis J And Communications Ltd Company holds 109,480 shares. Arrow holds 43,184 shares. South Street Lc reported 1,630 shares. Boston Partners holds 1.71 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Limited Company holds 0.01% or 4,873 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,915 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.34% or 75,039 shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Advsrs owns 169,166 shares. Welch Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 38,743 shares. Dakota Wealth has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Weiss Multi has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Na holds 0.82% or 74,379 shares in its portfolio. 50,081 were accumulated by Stearns Svcs Group. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company owns 373,824 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). King Wealth holds 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,637 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0.94% or 289,960 shares. Essex Services accumulated 85,469 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability invested in 410,292 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 25,348 shares to 112,576 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 5,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

