As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered Stake; Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Puzo Michael J Cut Its Position by $471,488

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 5.01 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 77,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 91,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 8.29 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.76% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 22,830 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 57,422 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cobblestone Advsr Limited Company New York invested in 24,223 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Benin accumulated 13,855 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 185,553 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd reported 180,005 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. 139,382 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.98% or 2.92M shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. First Amer Fincl Bank stated it has 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 151,167 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle appeals ruling on $10B JEDI contract – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Llc has 42,670 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.41M shares. Signature & Investment Advsrs Lc owns 473,348 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,584 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 755,363 shares. First Merchants invested in 1.18% or 134,857 shares. Granite Prns Ltd Com holds 78,980 shares. Hilltop holds 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 40,385 shares. Hills Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 16,287 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citigroup has 3.01 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Green Square Capital Limited Com accumulated 30,610 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regent Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.56% or 86,758 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 1.73 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42,782 shares to 96,825 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).