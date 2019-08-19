As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Arrow Financial Increased Position; Cumberland Partners LTD Increases Stake in Open Text (OTEX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 80.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 15,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 35,624 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 222,460 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 18.84M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bankshares N Y invested 2.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability holds 49,611 shares. 120,000 were reported by West Family Invests. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested in 3.83% or 46,490 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.55% or 38,029 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Assoc holds 56,148 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,914 shares. Hexavest invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nordea Inv has invested 2.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Inc reported 15,880 shares. Private Co Na owns 74,064 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 155,649 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,871 shares to 69,355 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,261 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80,526 shares to 67,587 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (NYSE:JPM) by 28,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,614 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).

