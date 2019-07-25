As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Wedbush Securities Has Lifted Holding; Tjx Cos. (TJX) Holder Strs Ohio Has Raised Stake by $3.92 Million

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tjx Cos. Inc. (TJX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 696,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, up from 622,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Tjx Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 4.21 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 81,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,476 shares to 6,089 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,588 shares, and cut its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 86,013 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,159 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 8,724 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush & Communications invested in 32,092 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management Inc reported 4.72% stake. 1.78M were accumulated by Hexavest. Somerset Trust owns 120,675 shares. Moreover, Wealthquest Corporation has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,912 shares. Bb&T Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Greylin Mangement has invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 132,758 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru owns 87,834 shares. Liberty Cap Management Incorporated owns 17,729 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 3.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 485,964 shares. Moreover, Citizens And Northern Corp has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 66,178 shares to 734,344 shares, valued at $22.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 142,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Retail Properties Of America (NYSE:RPAI).