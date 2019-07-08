As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Upped by $1.39 Million Its Position; As Nike (NKE) Stock Declined, Holder West Coast Financial Cut Holding by $399,252

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 5.75M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 26,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 218,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bluecrest Cap Management has 13,301 shares. 71,137 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd owns 386,359 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 191,155 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 84 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 13,592 shares. Principal Gp has 2.01 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 124,587 shares. Alps Advsr reported 38,939 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.25% or 6.35M shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 22,560 shares. Roundview Llc holds 51,796 shares. Independent reported 64,000 shares stake. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 12,288 shares stake.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,441 shares to 150,914 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,471 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Hopefully This Serves As A Lesson To Athletes’: Sports Attorney Weighs In On Kawhi Leonard’s Nike Logo Lawsuit – Benzinga” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 54 shares. Noesis Mangement has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 655,287 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated owns 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,390 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11.64 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 680,843 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 1.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 84,758 shares. Moreover, Hartline has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or invested in 104,606 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 2.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ledyard Retail Bank owns 361,714 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 142,900 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 235,000 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 13,098 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.