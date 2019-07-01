As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake by $569,220; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Lifted Stake

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, up from 212,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 16.24 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $25.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1919.44. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,600 shares to 111,790 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,475 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

