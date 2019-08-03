As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Raised Position; Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Intel (Put) (INTC) as Stock Value Declined

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (INTC) by 87.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 576,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 656,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.31 million shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 6,623 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.35 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.



Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 320,000 shares to 32,183 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,831 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westwood Group holds 55,683 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt invested in 1.13% or 220,758 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 382,757 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 24,828 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canandaigua National Bank Trust holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 87,834 shares. Novare Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 84,385 shares. Moreover, Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 2.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,828 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Co reported 210,356 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has 0.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 886,000 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.16 million shares. Ckw Financial Group holds 0.02% or 2,200 shares. Sol Capital Management has invested 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc reported 36,160 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 357,065 shares. Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii Ltd Partnership holds 33,010 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.68M shares. 50,443 are held by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. 103,267 are owned by Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Com. Barnett And invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.49% or 959,411 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership invested in 0.37% or 15,724 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp owns 58,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Leuthold Gp Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,179 shares. Agf owns 0.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 245,309 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 47,650 shares in its portfolio. 229,386 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment.

