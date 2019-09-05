As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Old Republic International Lowered Its Holding by $349,800; As Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Market Valuation Declined, Cadence Capital Management Upped Holding

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 209,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 529,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 319,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 318,871 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO MARK A. SIRGO WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing and Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2,724 shares to 8,880 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,451 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 439,000 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $97.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.