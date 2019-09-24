As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.92 Million; Carmignac Gestion Holds Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 45,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 314,613 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.03M, up from 269,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $535.25. About 376,750 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 54,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 44,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 98,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 10.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 103,273 shares to 411,692 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 332,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,490 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 2,788 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Communications Inc, New York-based fund reported 602 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 673 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 89,713 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,639 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 3,254 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 2.24% stake. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.18% or 22,264 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il reported 3,549 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc owns 3,805 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Inv Ltd accumulated 112,275 shares or 5.21% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 477,421 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 60,009 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Holderness Invests reported 68,840 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Quadrant LP Ca has 52,002 shares. Weybosset And Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 10,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.84% or 352,224 shares. 19,163 are held by Ativo Management Limited Liability Company. Todd Asset Ltd Liability owns 817,636 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap Incorporated has 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 295,065 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 3,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas reported 524,484 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,869 shares.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Ex (VEU) by 9,612 shares to 63,438 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 309,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ).