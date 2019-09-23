As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Childrens Pl (PLCE) Shares Declined, Kbc Group Nv Trimmed by $634,505 Its Position

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 6,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 9,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 376,252 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q EPS $1.78; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 5,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.64 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 9.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 7,926 shares to 89,761 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.03 earnings per share, down 1.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.07 per share. PLCE’s profit will be $47.17M for 6.57 P/E if the $3.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Children's Place, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,494.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,976 shares to 219,561 shares, valued at $30.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.