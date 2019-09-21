As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, D L Carlson Investment Group Cut by $1.98 Million Its Holding; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.47 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 25,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 62,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 98.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 337 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 27,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.79M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,207 shares to 161,037 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci China (MCHI) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

