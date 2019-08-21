As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Cypress Capital Management Raised Holding; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $20.80 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99 million, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 384,293 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75M, up from 377,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 14.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trading Bandwidth For Crypto: NOIA Brings New Tech, Cisco Partnership To Programmable Internet Space – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mngmt Corp reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 607,200 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Alley Lc holds 1.3% or 82,214 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 0.98% or 429,605 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 32,485 were accumulated by Cambridge Advisors. Vestor Cap Lc holds 68,535 shares. Chatham Group Inc Inc Inc has 3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Financial Corp In owns 9,175 shares. Waters Parkerson Llc holds 0.04% or 9,391 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 221,830 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 26,768 are held by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 68,529 shares. Wms Partners Llc reported 53,953 shares stake.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,419 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fin Network has 50 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Garde Capital owns 0.43% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 19,410 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 8,195 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 56,896 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.06% or 288,921 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 11,173 shares. Cap Invsts reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 282,030 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 600 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 296,701 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 4,235 were accumulated by Da Davidson &. Shell Asset owns 10,961 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 147,291 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $30.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Doing The Impossible’: FREÄ NAN Leverages AI, Small Data To Produce Trading Insights – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurora Cannabis: Shorts Are Circling – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Textron (NYSE:TXT), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.