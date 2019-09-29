As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Cadence Bank Na Trimmed Its Stake by $327,564; Kbc Group Nv Decreased Holding in Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) by $884,553 as Market Valuation Declined

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 82,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, down from 88,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 20,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 19,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 39,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 284,803 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $12.8B VS. $12.5B; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO, TO SEEK NYSE LISTING UNDER ‘BJ’; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q REV. $278.5M, EST. $274.1M; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Files for IPO; 27/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $52

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn has 9,340 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt reported 4.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 13,241 are owned by Advisory Ser Inc. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Boston has 1.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19.55M shares. Baxter Bros, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,394 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 39,150 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 7.39 million shares. First Comml Bank holds 1.6% or 191,925 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc has invested 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Magnetar Financial Ltd owns 4,432 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd reported 97,357 shares stake. Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 1.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 278,205 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 67,107 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 19.11 million shares or 15.72% less from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 23,750 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com reported 54,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 284,610 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 29,419 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 318,977 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 16,192 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 525,238 shares. 4,627 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York, a New York-based fund reported 6,638 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity holds 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) or 15,410 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $2.86 million for 67.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.41% negative EPS growth.