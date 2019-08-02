As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Arrow Financial Has Upped Position by $492,900; Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Its Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Holding by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 4.90M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 573,643 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, down from 620,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 92,535 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 7,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Balyasny Asset Llc has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Geode Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 1.13 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 297,286 shares. Burney reported 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 246,781 were reported by Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 22,061 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 263,130 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldg holds 0.02% or 123,584 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 222,778 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Group Inc Incorporated invested in 2,334 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.57% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability Company has 32,963 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares to 640,217 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,404 shares to 25,101 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,065 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,557 shares. Evermay Wealth Management stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlantic Union Fincl Bank stated it has 138,981 shares. Van Eck Associates has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.1% or 6,001 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hikari reported 0.59% stake. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 5,278 shares. Horan Mgmt holds 1.11% or 110,925 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.83% or 9.23 million shares in its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Cap Limited Liability Co holds 2.69% or 68,888 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palouse Cap Inc accumulated 75,160 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 2,949 shares.

