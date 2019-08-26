As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Abner Herrman & Brock Has Increased by $6.51 Million Its Position; Ami Investment Management Cut Its American Int’l Group (AIG) Stake by $407,210; Share Value Rose

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 122,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 310,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, up from 187,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 5.95 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 657,796 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Incorporated accumulated 4,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset As reported 97,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Prudential Inc holds 807,131 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank owns 59,282 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 50 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.55 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,381 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 22,180 shares. Moreover, Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cidel Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,000 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm holds 4.90 million shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Conning reported 922,197 shares. The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mngmt has invested 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argent Trust Company accumulated 209,716 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Com has 22,201 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. 138,816 are owned by Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 1.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Homrich And Berg has 76,925 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.37% or 126,100 shares. Benedict Fincl accumulated 3.32% or 141,935 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested in 845 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 99,797 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 49,611 shares. Df Dent & holds 61,802 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.