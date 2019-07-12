As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Foundation Resource Management Decreased Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose While Tekla Capital Management Decreased Stake by $18.71 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 134,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,990 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.53 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 10.73M shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 88,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, down from 315,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 7.61 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.29 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,528 shares to 704,383 shares, valued at $133.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

