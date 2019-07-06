As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Its Position; As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Loews Decreased Its Position

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, down from 151,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.37M shares traded or 53.68% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Com accumulated 21,803 shares. 20,674 are held by Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company. Old Fincl Bank In reported 31,387 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Llc stated it has 23,278 shares. 245,672 were reported by Mackenzie. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0.06% stake. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 34,100 shares. Finemark Financial Bank & holds 0.34% or 69,953 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2,888 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited reported 280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated, a Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 37,594 shares. 2.09 million are held by Legal And General Gp Plc. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 170,900 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 422,317 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.89 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fincl Grp Ut reported 173,107 shares. Lpl Fin Lc holds 0.21% or 1.74 million shares. Accredited Invsts holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,589 shares. Osborne Partners Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.85% stake. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Llc invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vision Capital Mgmt has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 38,604 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T accumulated 1.2% or 1.24 million shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.53% or 4.44 million shares. First Fiduciary Counsel Inc invested in 496,799 shares. Hendershot reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prudential Financial reported 11.10M shares stake. Aspiriant Lc reported 39,780 shares. First Personal Financial Services reported 1.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 96,298 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares to 43,002 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 119,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,410 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).