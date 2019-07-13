As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Cullen Capital Management Lowered Position; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding Boosted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 53,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,769 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 180,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 859,658 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Airlines and Aer Lingus team up to give Mileage Plan members more flights to Europe; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 58,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.41 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 1.26M shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 42,989 shares. Logan Mgmt Inc owns 21,939 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 126,900 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 9,000 shares. Alphamark Advisors, a Kentucky-based fund reported 39,681 shares. Boston owns 136,715 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 11,461 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,341 shares. 7,198 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 462,390 shares. Kings Point Cap Management has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Brown Brothers Harriman has 669 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VBR) by 5,905 shares to 5,530 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,086 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 4,950 shares to 295,130 shares, valued at $61.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 35,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB).

