As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, World Asset Management Has Upped by $2.32 Million Its Position; Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Argent Trust Company Cut Holding by $1.06 Million

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 42,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 326,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87 million, up from 283,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 18,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 55,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 74,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oracle Offers Free Cloud Services to Snag New Customers – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.68% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc stated it has 7,604 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation owns 13,855 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.39% or 180.33 million shares. Cls Investments Lc holds 7,183 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Security National Tru reported 0.89% stake. Haverford Services Inc has 138,729 shares. Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Holderness Investments reported 32,816 shares. Motco holds 115,909 shares. 25,522 are held by Amarillo Financial Bank. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com has 9,505 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.46% or 958,523 shares. Brookstone Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 4,361 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 282 shares to 7,727 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Jpn Etf New by 73,989 shares to 162,302 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,426 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt holds 0.04% or 7,816 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Donaldson Lc invested 4.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highlander Limited Liability Company has invested 2.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 8.37M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accuvest Global holds 7,146 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 485,869 are owned by Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi. Northpointe Capital Lc invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten Grp Inc owns 63,868 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma stated it has 1.30M shares. Security Trust Company reported 95,703 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs stated it has 21,310 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.72% or 25,417 shares. Northstar Grp accumulated 8,187 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Small Caps Are Back? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At These Levels, Buying ROKU Stock Is Speculating Not Investing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.