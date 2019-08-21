As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Van Eck Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $714,970; Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose While Toron Capital Markets Has Cut Its Holding

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 13,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,729 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 111,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 4.38M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 9,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 126,069 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15 million, down from 135,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $154.33. About 336,670 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc owns 1,726 shares. Main Street Rech Lc accumulated 95,876 shares. Optimum Inv reported 10,354 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 16,836 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9,865 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Liability has 2.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lenox Wealth Management owns 174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 0.06% or 3,366 shares. Moreover, Leavell Investment Management has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,678 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp reported 2.69% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Creative Planning reported 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.4% or 5,531 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 448,092 shares. Westchester Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11,033 shares to 220,312 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 184,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.04% or 4,470 shares in its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 4,287 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,645 shares. 47,574 are owned by Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.64 million shares. Oppenheimer & has 645,388 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated holds 1.28% or 144,497 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 19,785 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thomasville Bankshares accumulated 20,763 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mcf Advsr Llc invested in 0.06% or 6,081 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 572,926 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.47M shares. 2,586 were accumulated by Lifeplan Fin Gp. Connable Office holds 0.48% or 46,233 shares in its portfolio.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,196 shares to 22,294 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) by 64,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).