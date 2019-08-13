As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Westover Capital Advisors Cut Holding by $530,550

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $145.38. About 198,192 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 19,785 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr has invested 2.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 39,640 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Hexavest holds 1.22% or 1.78 million shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.42% or 291,355 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,112 shares. Fragasso has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). John G Ullman And Associates Inc accumulated 24,100 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cordasco Network holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 640 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division owns 127,095 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valmark Advisers stated it has 7,051 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 549,613 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp has 1.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 26,665 shares to 66,630 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 874,866 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 0% or 26 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Fred Alger Management reported 226 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.06% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 704,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 552,674 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Lc holds 2.99% or 622,500 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 840,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 41,774 were accumulated by Sei Invs Company. Millennium Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Tortoise Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).