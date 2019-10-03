As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Stake; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Price Declined, Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted Stake by $873,234

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 8,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 356,625 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.94M, up from 348,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 815,613 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 562,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.78 million, down from 577,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 32.06 million shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48,245 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Lp. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 3,411 were reported by Piedmont. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 7,912 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 8,567 shares. Art Lc holds 0.08% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 30,142 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 20,250 shares. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 159,526 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors Inc owns 7,467 shares. Sigma Planning reported 5,661 shares stake. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0.1% or 144,225 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 791 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 105,605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund Etf (VXUS) by 7,656 shares to 297,974 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 9,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley reported 73,293 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 28,519 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Johnson Group reported 150,304 shares. Asset Mgmt Grp holds 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 13,156 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 111,424 shares. 152,635 are held by Element Ltd Liability. Nomura Inc owns 86,831 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Puzo Michael J accumulated 10,245 shares. Alphaone Services Lc invested in 0.06% or 1,320 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rhode Island-based Blue Financial Incorporated has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 6.78M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc accumulated 41,177 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 376,865 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silver by 26,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).