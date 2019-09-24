As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed by $738,234 Its Stake; Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Boosted Alaska Communications System (ALSK) Stake

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Alaska Communications System (ALSK) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.65% . The hedge fund held 574,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981.63 million, up from 569,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Alaska Communications System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 68,561 shares traded. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) has risen 17.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSK News: 14/03/2018 – Rural Businesses Benefitting from Alaska Communications’ Expanded Broadband Offerings; 24/04/2018 – KAREN SINGER SAYS IS INTERESTED IN INVESTING FURTHER CAPITAL INTO ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC – GOING INTO 2018, CONTINUE TO FOCUS ATTENTION ON OPTIMIZING CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND COST MANAGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – TAR HOLDINGS SAYS REMAINS OPEN TO ENGAGING WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS’ BOARD TO REACH A MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Rural Businesses Benefitting from Alaska Communications’ Expanded Broadband Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Karen Singer Holds 5.03% Stake in Alaska Communications; 26/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Addresses Alaska Communications Systems’ High-Cost Petition; 26/04/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – BOARD DETERMINED PURPORTED NOTICE OF NOMINATIONS TAR HOLDINGS SUBMITTED ON FEB 9 DOES NOT COMPLY WITH BYLAWS; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA IS EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC 31, 2023; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA PROVIDES FOR 5 PCT ANNUAL INCREASES IN CO’S SHARE OF HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN 2019 THROUGH 2023

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 13,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 117,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 131,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 21.60M shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 177 shares to 18,818 shares, valued at $2.32 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enlink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) by 5,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,164 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ALSK shares while 9 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.34% more from 19.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Llc has invested 0.03% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 2.16M shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 1.06 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Co invested in 374,956 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 1.36 million shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 139,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 9,740 shares. 1.78M were reported by Blackrock. Rbf Limited has 0.14% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) for 804,400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) for 2,621 shares. Tradewinds Capital Lc invested in 18,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Wade G W & Inc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 5,000 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 32,268 shares to 139,272 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).