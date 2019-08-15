As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $491,893; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lowered Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $2.67 Million; Share Price Rose

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 91,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 237,066 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 328,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 1.55 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 196,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.81% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 47.13M shares traded or 118.96% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Simple Reasons Enterprise Products Partners Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products, Chevron unveil range of long-term deals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan, Inc. vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Vs. Magellan: Battle Of The High-Yield Blue-Chips – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: Dividends And Growth Are Gushing Through These Pipes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sunbelt Securities reported 28,063 shares. M&T Fincl Bank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Carret Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 10,940 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com has 20,075 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1,635 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 400 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,540 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Verity Asset Mgmt owns 8,210 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments has 0.97% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 4.58M shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 6.82 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 5.52% or 10.91M shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,602 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 616,500 are owned by Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corporation. 318,170 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Bank. Department Mb National Bank N A holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,390 shares. Culbertson A N Company Inc reported 1.87% stake. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 11.07M shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amarillo Bank holds 5,151 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts Ser holds 2.31% or 105,896 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 330,618 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.08% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Flow Traders Us Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares to 41,140 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,594 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..