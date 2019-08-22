As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Payden & Rygel Decreased Its Stake; Boyar Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Discovery (DISCK) by $1.26 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 2.09 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 644,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82M, down from 660,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares to 416,900 shares, valued at $23.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 42,100 shares. Palisade Asset Lc holds 336,121 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hamel Assoc Incorporated has 0.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability owns 279,429 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moneta Group Ltd has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 3.41M shares. The Vermont-based Co Of Vermont has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 258,564 are owned by Frontier Investment Mngmt. Moreover, Burney has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 270,320 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.26% or 296,117 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bowen Hanes And stated it has 2.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winfield accumulated 0.23% or 8,011 shares.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Discovery (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.