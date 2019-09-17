As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.74 Million Its Holding; Amg Funds Upped Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $378,464

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.49 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 32,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 44,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 77,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 13.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg National Trust Bank & Trust owns 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 130,202 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd holds 97,257 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 1.67% or 147,808 shares. Pinnacle Fincl holds 76,575 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk owns 4.13M shares. 42,547 are held by Sterling. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 104,154 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt owns 519,696 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 122,551 shares. Clal Insurance Limited reported 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Family Investments accumulated 1.65% or 120,000 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advisors Limited Co holds 0.22% or 9,214 shares. 59,876 were reported by Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 12,450 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt reported 59,873 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Communications has 4.42 million shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 21,828 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Css Limited Il has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Company stated it has 158,688 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr has 28,837 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hills Commercial Bank & Tru owns 1.55% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 183,898 shares. Cap Management Corporation Va stated it has 371,516 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management owns 16,966 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv owns 1,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 8,356 shares. Highlander Mngmt Lc reported 400 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Internet Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Powers World’s Fastest Laptop â€” ASUS ProArt StudioBook One – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GMS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “USAT: Why Chipotle Stock Just Dropped 5% – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $93.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13,871 shares to 17,160 shares, valued at $422,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,757 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.