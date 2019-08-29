As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.24 Million; As Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) Share Price Declined, Jacobs & Co Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.63 Million

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 13.91M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by 277.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 29,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.56. About 1.61M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares to 44,658 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 4,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,853 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSC, MMM, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares to 76,645 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).