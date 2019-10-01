As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Cut Position by $732,726; Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) Position by $2.92 Million as Shares Declined

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 145,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 790,172 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17M, down from 935,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 3.81M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $954.4 BLN; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: 10-YR YIELD TO LEAD TO REPRICING OF RISK; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Sees VRDNs as ‘Very Good’ Short-Term Muni Bond Strategy (Video); 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $750.4 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 13,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 220,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04 million, down from 233,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 13.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Company Ma holds 4.02 million shares. 231,182 are owned by Atria Lc. Capital Intll Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 20,841 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc reported 13,208 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 234,706 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 2,374 shares stake. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 12,051 shares stake. Associated Banc invested 0.09% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 403,124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 80,435 shares. 1,086 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication stated it has 198 shares. 9,721 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corporation. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 842,051 shares. Agf Investments Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.04 million shares.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.56 million for 6.98 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc Com (LTD) by 130,160 shares to 778,452 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 59,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (NYSE:REG).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares. Johnson Ben F. III also bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt (Wy) has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gideon Advsr invested in 2.35% or 124,403 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has invested 3.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natixis invested in 0.05% or 121,523 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profund Limited reported 406,092 shares stake. Qs Investors accumulated 608,630 shares. Dana Advsr Inc invested in 1.84% or 680,294 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 149,000 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc accumulated 0.04% or 603,726 shares. Boltwood Cap reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Headinvest Ltd Llc holds 124,095 shares. Davis R M owns 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,499 shares. Novare Capital Limited Com has invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.04 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.