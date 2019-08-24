As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Gofen & Glossberg Has Increased Position; Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Lifted Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 405,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.42M, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 658,273 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED IN LONDON, AMSTERDAM AND NEW YORK; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 8,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 261,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, up from 252,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 196,098 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Deck. (NYSE:SWK) by 95,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc Adr by 5,964 shares to 154,999 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 4,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,933 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.