As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Lifted by $897,608 Its Stake; Duke Realty (DRE) Position Has Increased by Nomura Holdings Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 8.24M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 518.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 43,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 51,984 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 8,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 1.25M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 77,381 shares to 44,865 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 232,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 913,378 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Call) (NYSE:UNP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares to 43,002 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 15,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,923 shares, and cut its stake in Kt Corp. (NYSE:KT).

