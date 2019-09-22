As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Increased Position

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 561,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.75M, down from 571,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 19,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 75,279 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 6.96 million shares traded or 144.79% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Ltd Liability invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hyman Charles D reported 24,537 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital Limited reported 44,860 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,081 shares. Skba Mgmt Limited Com invested in 439,930 shares or 3.85% of the stock. The Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macroview Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 128,709 shares. Fort LP holds 0.55% or 51,928 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 1.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.06 million shares. Maple Cap Management has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 259,283 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 76,270 shares. Fiera Capital owns 208,522 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12,044 shares to 302,211 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,047 are held by Us Bancshares De. Aperio Group Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 23,285 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 51,750 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Landscape Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 25,787 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.82M are owned by Farallon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1.08 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.01% or 934,772 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Reinhart Prtnrs reported 928,799 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox has invested 0.71% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Longfellow Inv Communication Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,200 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 946,300 shares.