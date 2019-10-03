As Cisco Systems Com (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.86 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $1.15 Million

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Com (CSCO) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 34,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 432,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.68 million, down from 467,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 7.11 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 606 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,701 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, up from 3,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1704.8. About 1.86M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,700 shares to 250,669 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,151 shares. Davy Asset Management reported 21,107 shares stake. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Republic invested in 1.70 million shares or 2.4% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management has 134,997 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Lakeview Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,983 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability owns 6,306 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,029 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 4.99M shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.71% or 2.66 million shares. 1.65M are owned by Bancorp. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,783 shares. The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pension holds 4.87 million shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25.68M shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.77 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

