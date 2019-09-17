As Cisco Sys(Csco) (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Psagot Investment House LTD Increased Its Holding; Copeland Capital Management Stake in Exponent (EXPO) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 103,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 319,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68 million, down from 422,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 42,357 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys(Csco) (CSCO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 59,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 488,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.76 million, up from 429,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys(Csco) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 4.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold EXPO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited reported 184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Gru invested in 38,816 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp holds 0.01% or 48 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 17,668 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 17,161 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has 16,203 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 165,032 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 30,674 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Thb Asset has 0.1% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 10,405 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 84,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 34,536 shares. Art Ltd holds 0.04% or 12,040 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 235,484 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Exponent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPO) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exponent (EXPO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMMO, Inc. Launches STREAK range program at the National Shooting Sports Foundation Range-Retailer Business Expo – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exponent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil And Gas (NYSE:COG) by 62,023 shares to 434,976 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13 million for 53.54 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement holds 199,354 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 1.68% or 26,916 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,465 shares. Legacy Private Trust invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1.42% or 107,745 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 422,519 shares. Paradigm Asset Company Ltd holds 73,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cahill Advsrs has 18,831 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank invested in 1.08% or 33,455 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.58M shares. Nomura Hldg Inc reported 86,831 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 52,698 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt holds 0.04% or 7,816 shares. Altfest L J And Co accumulated 0.49% or 33,891 shares.