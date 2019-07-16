As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Sterling Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.67 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Lifted by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, up from 269,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 11.45 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 31,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 75,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 6.21M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,579 shares to 257 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,190 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares to 56,377 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.