As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.02 Million; Dudley & Shanley Has Lifted The Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $19.95 Million as Stock Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 132,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 3.57 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 1.73 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 239,091 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,947 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 259,673 shares. 21,897 were reported by Zeke Advsrs Limited Com. Sather Fincl holds 1.07% or 98,902 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.72% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 2.02M shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Huntington Fincl Bank has 0.34% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 385,760 shares. Wafra invested 0.67% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bristol John W And Ny invested in 2.5% or 1.71M shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc accumulated 4,199 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 0.14% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Inc has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 258,564 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 349,991 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 139,560 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp reported 0.58% stake.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares to 71,725 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Harbour Inv Llc reported 54,295 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Churchill Management Corp holds 291,355 shares. Haverford Trust Comm invested 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartline Inv holds 32,995 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 8,705 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 805,248 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 84,208 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviance Management Lc reported 13,979 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr Lc accumulated 214,149 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Heathbridge Cap Ltd has invested 6.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bath Savings invested in 0.24% or 20,726 shares. Asset Strategies reported 40,926 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).