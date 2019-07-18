As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Holder Adams Asset Advisors Has Upped Schweitzer (SWM) Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 69,078 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 6.84 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corporation reported 14,337 shares stake. Verity Asset holds 26,165 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Comm reported 145,963 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Com Ny stated it has 5,450 shares. Pinebridge Lp has 805,248 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush Communication holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,092 shares. Affinity Inv Llc, California-based fund reported 229,140 shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc has 5,279 shares. Jefferies Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charles Schwab Advisory owns 5.50M shares. 124,163 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Van Strum And Towne Inc has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,367 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.16% or 53,997 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 1.17M shares for 4.39% of their portfolio.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares to 118,199 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

