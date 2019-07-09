As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Atwood & Palmer Lowered Its Position; Lakeview Capital Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08M, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 10.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $201.1. About 12.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 3.33% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 3,480 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Llp owns 48,534 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Com owns 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 604,986 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt owns 13,500 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc owns 95,633 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. Cap Management Corporation Va invested in 1,310 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.45% or 962,675 shares. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 0.41% or 22,575 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 40,642 shares. David R Rahn Associates has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mairs & Power holds 33,151 shares.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

