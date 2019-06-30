As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Aspiriant Has Raised Position; Bristol (BMY) Stake Maintained by Capital World Investors

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45M shares traded or 68.48% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649.83M, up from 11.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 15.63 million shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 27,352 shares to 53,400 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 92,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,732 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Management Incorporated invested in 2.86% or 169,740 shares. L S Advsr, a California-based fund reported 140,264 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt owns 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,500 shares. Cna Fin Corporation owns 2.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 189,600 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 155,182 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 374,924 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 4,151 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Agf Inc has 0.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 415,399 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Co invested in 53,854 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability accumulated 2.79% or 515,645 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 598,251 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 276,391 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.13% or 61,070 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Limited Liability owns 59,692 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citizens And Northern Corp has 0.79% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,034 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 97,067 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5.32 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 108,803 shares. Independent Investors Incorporated reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 0.08% stake. Augustine Asset Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 9,783 shares. 365,174 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,415 shares. Trustco State Bank N Y reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 61,659 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,659 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sterling Cap Lc owns 1.21M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

