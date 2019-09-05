As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Signaturefd Upped Holding by $4.40 Million; Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Increased Its Stake by $337,575 as Market Valuation Declined

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 639,791 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13841.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 83,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 83,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 14.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 7,700 shares to 6,758 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,182 are held by Numerixs Technologies Inc. Act Ii Mgmt LP reported 156,672 shares. Cibc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 19,241 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 556,842 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Yorktown Management & holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 18,100 shares. Aperio Group Llc holds 16,073 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 24,767 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 14,179 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 144,118 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack And Management Inc holds 2% or 150,140 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.04% or 18,817 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Com owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com holds 0.12% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 4.44M shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of stock. Howell Robin Robinson had bought 1,800 shares worth $26,568 on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Doth Thou Protest – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Company invested in 0% or 71,700 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 13,979 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Inv owns 7,652 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 65,416 shares. Guardian Mgmt stated it has 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 20,268 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Bessemer Securities Lc accumulated 10,000 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,150 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Cordasco Financial holds 640 shares. Montecito Comml Bank Tru accumulated 52,242 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 7,051 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 325,498 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.