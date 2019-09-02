As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Cut Its Stake; As Liveperson (LPSN) Share Price Rose, Hbk Investments LP Increased Its Stake by $1.53 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 279.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 71,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 351,040 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 25,616 shares to 29,183 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 167,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tenor Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 929,995 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Lc, a California-based fund reported 45,512 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 144,965 shares stake. Product Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Prelude Capital Ltd accumulated 1,585 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 57,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 3,748 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 887,473 shares. Css Lc Il holds 0.09% or 50,300 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Putnam Limited Liability Corp stated it has 87,981 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

