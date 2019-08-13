As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Cut by $7.16 Million Its Stake; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Anthem Com (ANTM) Stake by $1.53 Million

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 11,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $286.95. About 954,089 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares to 468,300 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,026 shares to 151,696 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).