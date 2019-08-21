As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Decreased Position by $5.03 Million; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $7.64 Million; Share Value Rose

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 107.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 62,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 121,016 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83 million, up from 58,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 1.63M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 94,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.51M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 10.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,145 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $78.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nexus Invest Management has 484,320 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. 1.28M were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Moreover, Dupont Capital has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 581,749 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 97,729 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Lc accumulated 541,652 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bell Bank holds 0.86% or 59,575 shares in its portfolio. Capital Ltd holds 1.19% or 346,923 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank has invested 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 64,039 were reported by Intrepid Capital Inc. Concorde Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 7,439 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability has 383,885 shares. Archford Strategies Llc invested in 0.4% or 20,268 shares. Hexavest accumulated 1.78M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 4.89M shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 42,675 shares to 163,626 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 45,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,082 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

