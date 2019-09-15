As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Natixis Cut Stake by $54.28 Million; Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Natixis decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 89.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 121,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 62,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 67,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 130,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 629,737 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 184,420 shares to 237,458 shares, valued at $69.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 1.92M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,455 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signature Estate & Inv Advsrs has 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 447,932 shares. Neumann Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.62% or 18,230 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Naples Advisors Limited Liability has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perritt Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls owns 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,585 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 666,400 shares. 9,516 are held by Sfmg Ltd Llc. Fincl Advantage holds 121,488 shares or 4.55% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 1.30M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 1.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 99,912 shares. 1.83 million are held by Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability reported 250,746 shares. Duff And Phelps Management has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,840 shares.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why Magna (TSX:MG) Stock Rose 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 03, 2019.