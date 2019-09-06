As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Loeb Partners Increased Stake; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 3.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $177.24. About 3.72 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 322,811 shares to 284,411 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWL) by 19,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,726 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: 4 Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Taylor Asset Inc stated it has 4,500 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.55% or 38,029 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney owns 192,630 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Aspen Management holds 0.76% or 20,058 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 21,642 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 348,773 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 4.00 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Driehaus Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nippon Life Global Americas reported 243,860 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Fragasso invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 16,390 shares. Washington Com holds 0.67% or 224,916 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Com owns 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 467,200 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.