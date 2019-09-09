As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Holder Loews Has Lowered Its Position; Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXPANDING ‘TODAY IN’ TO 25 NEW U.S. CITIES; 13/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps, complete with phony office photos and a handful of glowing reviews:; 21/03/2018 – Developer behind the app at the center of data scandal disputes Facebook’s story; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WINS DELAY OF CLASS-ACTION TRIAL THAT WAS SET FOR JULY; 30/04/2018 – JUDGE INCLINED TO MAKE FACEBOOK COMPLY WITH SUBPOENA; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS IS SUSPENDING ALL ADVERTISING ACTIVITIES WITH FACEBOOK; 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 27/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Facebook CEO will testify before U.S. Congress over data privacy fiasco; 20/03/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Breaking via @business. *CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SUSPENDS CEO ALEXANDER NIX. Board of Cambridge Analytica suspended

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education I.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 303,468 shares to 25,963 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,639 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).