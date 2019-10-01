As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Trimmed by $478,116 Its Position; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Redwood Investments Has Decreased Holding by $1.82 Million

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, down from 125,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 8,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 52,381 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88M, down from 61,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 2.39 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cybersecurity Still Dominates as a Massive Risk for Major Corporations – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “2 Main Reasons to Stick With the Rally of Splunk Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 72,135 shares to 92,077 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Invest Management has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce Co has invested 2.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Cap Group Limited Liability Com has 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,206 shares. Natixis owns 121,523 shares. Gsa Capital Llp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 0.51% or 812,328 shares. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 37,436 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,275 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust reported 5.52% stake. South State has invested 2.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Tru Na reported 74,379 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.76% or 41,177 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Company reported 10,944 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 0.52% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 56,541 shares to 230,147 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 39,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Limited Liability Company owns 470 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aull Monroe Invest has 5,064 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Com has 0.4% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 27,703 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wealthtrust Axiom Llc stated it has 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 102,017 shares stake. Guyasuta Investment invested in 2.43% or 112,760 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Lc reported 1,450 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Decatur Capital Mngmt has 1.9% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 48,789 shares. Estabrook Mgmt reported 1,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc has 1.09% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 166,051 shares. 341,842 were accumulated by Blair William & Company Il. Fayez Sarofim Company has invested 2.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.18 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s To Acquire Apprente For Voice Tech – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: iPhone 11 Hits Stores; McDonald’s Dishes Out Dividends – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s makes drive-thru tech investment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Legends of the Fall – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.