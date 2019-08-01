As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Its Position by $352,291; Visa (V) Market Value Rose While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Upped Holding

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 18,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 853,096 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.25M, up from 835,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 7.65 million shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 holds 18,174 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated has 25,649 shares. Winslow Asset Management reported 198,556 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Limited Com has invested 5.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wills Financial Gp stated it has 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sfmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 87,834 shares. Rock Point Advsr Lc holds 1.49% or 58,529 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 2,770 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 11,043 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx owns 40,088 shares. Opus Inv has 1.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ledyard Retail Bank owns 2.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 361,714 shares. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 12,000 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 485,964 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FV) by 10,046 shares to 169,434 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 2.90 million shares. Cwm Ltd has 46,938 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability owns 52,769 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 94,200 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Advsr Limited Com holds 0.28% or 45,107 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 121.02M shares. Tompkins Fin holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,962 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc accumulated 10,926 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd has 1.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 112,690 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru invested 1.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Maryland Cap owns 4,364 shares. Fincl Consulate has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Rbf Cap Lc has 1.74% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 95,000 shares. Ithaka Ltd Liability reported 7.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Park Oh holds 0.94% or 106,911 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.